Model Derek Chadwick Expands His Chaddy Cosmetics Line With New Lip Plumper Flavor

Derek Chadwick is giving fans of Chaddy Cosmetics exactly what they want – a new flavor of their best-selling Matte Lip Plumper.

The acclaimed model – famous for campaigns with the likes of Calvin Klein and Patrick Ta Beauty – launched the brand in late 2023. Since then, their lip plumper has become a viral sensation and sold out twice.

This month fans will have the opportunity to pick it up in a new flavor – Vanilla Aloe.

Derek revealed that the new flavor is an updated take on the ever-popular birthday cake. It packs a sweet punch but brings a natural freshness to the equation.

The expansion comes after the original Matte Lip Plumper sold out twice. The fan-favorite product plumps your lips but doesn’t leave a glossy finish like many others on the market.

The formula is peptide enriched and cruelty free. It features all-natural flavoring and promises to provide hydration and lasting fullness upon application.

It’s also just the start! Derek aims to continue expanding the line with more flavors over time.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible support on our first two drops,” Derek said. “The Chaddy Cosmetics journey has just begun, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

