Justin Timberlake Gets Support From Jessica Biel After New Comment About Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake celebrated his birthday with Jessica Biel.

The newly 43-year-old “Selfish” crooner stepped out with his wife in New York City on Wednesday night (January 31) after performing a show for his fans at Irving Plaza.

Casually dressed in a pair of joggers and a long tan jacket, Justin held hands with Jessica as they walked through a crowd of fans. She looked chic in a pair of oversized jeans, which she paired with a black jacket and white t-shirt.

The outing comes amid renewed attention on Justin‘s apparent feud with famous ex Britney Spears, which boiled over again during his concert.

Earlier this week the Princess of Pop showed some love to the hitmaker. She complimented his music after her fans bested him on the charts last week. However, it seems like he was not ready to accept the apology and instead escalated the situation with a non-apology while onstage.

Britney hopped on social media to respond to the latest.

Jessica has stood by Justin‘s side through thick and thin. She shared a special note about their bond in a birthday post and supported him in a subtle way after the release of Britney‘s memoir The Woman In Me.

