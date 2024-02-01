Britney Spears Calls Out Someone 'Talking S-it About Me' Following Justin Timberlake's Non-Apology

It appears that Britney Spears‘ feud with Justin Timberlake is evolving yet again.

If you need a quick reminder, the pair was one of the most famous couples of the early 2000s before splitting up in 2002. Afterwards, Justin appeared to diss Britney with his breakup single “Cry Me a River,” and they’ve exchanged some seemingly shady comments over the years.

Their relationship became breaking news again with the release of Britney‘s memoir The Woman In Me, which featured a multitude of revelations about their time together. Justin was dragged by Britney‘s fans, who came to her defense.

Things reached a fever pitch last week when Britney‘s fans pushed an old bonus track called “Selfish” up the charts to overshadow Justin‘s new single of the same name.

Britney showed some love to Justin on social media in a since-deleted apology. However, her ex did not appear to accept her apology and threw some more apparent shade during a recent performance.

The Princess of Pop took to social media again, and it looks like she might have responded.

Read more about Britney Spears’ latest social media post…

Taking to Instagram, she called out someone who had been bad mouthing her.

“Someone told me someone was talking s-it about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time,” she wrote, adding, “I’m not sorry !!!”

She paired the message with a photo of a basketball hoop. This is not the first time that Britney has referenced the sport while seemingly dragging Justin.

Meanwhile, Justin has seemingly referenced his drama with Britney a few times in recent months, including another time that he threw some serious shade during another performance.