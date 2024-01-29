Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' & 'Sanctified'

Britney Spears is extending an olive branch to Justin Timberlake!

The 42-year-old entertainer and author took to Instagram on Sunday night (January 28) to apologize for “some of the things” she wrote in her “The Woman In Me” memoir.

She also praised her ex’s two new songs “Selfish” and “Sanctified.”

For her post, she shared a recent clip of Justin performing with classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

In the caption, she wrote, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…”

Britney then went on to shout out and show some love for Justin‘s new music.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow 🤩 too” she said.

Britney‘s post comes just after her fans catapulted her own song “Selfish” from Femme Fatale to the top of iTunes in the US, surpassing Justin‘s song of the same name.

The entertainer’s latest post is also a 180 from her seemingly shading Justin a month prior.

