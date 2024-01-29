Jennifer Garner Has 'Alias' Reunion In NYC With Her 'Best Guys' - See the Photo!

Jennifer Garner shared a sweet photo this weekend with two of her Alias co-stars!

The 51-year-old actress reunited with Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin while in New York City, and she was sure to meet up with her longtime friends.

If you forgot, Jennifer and Victor played daughter/father Sydney and Jack Bristow, while Ron played Arvin Sloane, across all five seasons of the series.

“NYC doesn’t happen if I don’t get a moment with my best guys, Ron and Victor. ♥️,” Jennifer captioned a sweet photo of them, which you can see below.

Last fall, Jennifer met up with Victor as she attended a performance of Love Letters in NYC, which Victor was starring in.

Back in November, she celebrated another Alias co-star’s birthday on social media, sharing a throwback photo from the show.

If you would like to re-watch the trio on Alias, it is currently available to stream on Prime Video and Disney+.