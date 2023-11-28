Top Stories
Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

10 Most Hated TV Characters List Causes Online Debate, Surprising Characters Land Spots

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties Because of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' Music Video

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 1:45 am

Jennifer Garner Wishes Ex-Boyfriend Michael Vartan a Happy Birthday With an 'Alias' Throwback!

Did you know that Jennifer Garner once dated her former Alias co-star Michael Vartan?

Well, it looks like there’s no bad blood between them because she just wished him a happy birthday, nearly 20 years after they were in a relationship.

Jennifer and Michael dated for a year between 2003 and 2004 and have remained close friends ever since Alias went off the air in 2006.

Jennifer took to her Instagram account on Monday (November 27) to wish Michael a happy birthday on his milestone 55th birthday!

She shared a production still from Alias and captioned it, “I can’t remember why I was Bavarian, but I do know today is your birthday. I hope it’s a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow.”

Jennifer also wrote a public birthday message on his 50th birthday!

