Top Stories
Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

10 Most Hated TV Characters List Causes Online Debate, Surprising Characters Land Spots

10 Most Hated TV Characters List Causes Online Debate, Surprising Characters Land Spots

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties Because of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' Music Video

Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties Because of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' Music Video

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 1:52 am

'The Bear' Season 3 Production Start Date Revealed

'The Bear' Season 3 Production Start Date Revealed

The Bear season 3 has a new production update!

The Hulu series starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri aired its second season in June. Season 3 was confirmed earlier this month.

The Bear follows a young chef who makes the switch from fine dining to running his family’s sandwich shop in Chicago.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Deadline, The Bear season 3 will begin production in late February or early March 2024.

In addition to Jeremy and Ayo, the show’s cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and more.

Back in August, Jeremy and Ayo reunited over dinner in Beverly Hills!

If you missed it, Jeremy Allen White revealed which star he wants to have a role in The Bear season 3!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hulu
Posted to: Abby Elliott, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images