'The Bear' Season 3 Production Start Date Revealed

The Bear season 3 has a new production update!

The Hulu series starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri aired its second season in June. Season 3 was confirmed earlier this month.

The Bear follows a young chef who makes the switch from fine dining to running his family’s sandwich shop in Chicago.

According to Deadline, The Bear season 3 will begin production in late February or early March 2024.

In addition to Jeremy and Ayo, the show’s cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and more.

