Chris Brown Responds to Antisemitism Allegations After Dancing to New Kayne West Song

Chris Brown is the subject of criticism after he was seen dancing to a new Kanye West song.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday (November 23), the 34-year-old singer can be seen partying with Kanye, Ty Dolla Sign, and others in Dubai as Kanye‘s song “Vultures” plays in the background.

On the track, Kanye raps, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f—ed a Jewish b–tch / I just f—ed Scooter’s b–ch, and we ran her like Olympics / Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it? Whose baby is it?”

Chris came under fire for his apparent enjoyment of the lyrics.

He responded to the backlash in a pair of Instagram Story posts on Sunday (November 26), which have since been deleted.

“Let me make this perfectly clear before y’all try to use me as a pawn,” her wrote, according to XXL. “Ima Piru, I aint Muslim or Jewish so don’t start no s–t wont be no s–t!!! Im trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me. Go on about your f–king day.”

In his second message, Chris outright denied being antisemitic.

“In no way shape or form am I antisemetic [sic] !!! I’m pro life and I make music for the entire world!!!!!! So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it! This [is] for the million of young kids that look up to [me] and [may] be confused,” the post read.

Kanye has created his fair share of controversies recently, as the “Heartless” rapper has made antisemitic comments on multiple occasions.

If you missed it, another controversial musician just called Kanye West his “hero.”