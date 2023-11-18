Kanye West Addresses Hateful, Anti-Semitic Comments on New Song 'Vultures' - Read the Lyrics

Kanye West linked up with Ty Dolla Sign on a new song called “Vultures,” and the lyrics address some of his biggest recent controversies. However, he does not seem to be apologetic.

The 46-year-old rapper’s track premiered on Friday night (November 17) on a radio station in Chicago, according to Billboard.

The lyrics directly address hateful, anti-Semitic remarks Kanye made in late 2022. The comments resulted in a dramatic fall-out that cost the hitmaker millions in brand deals.

Head inside to read the lyrics to Kanye West’s new song “Vultures”…

“How I’m anti-Semitic? I just f-cked a Jewish b-tch,” Kanye raps on his verse. The next line seemingly takes aim at Scooter Braun, who Kanye worked with until 2018. “I just f-cked Scooter‘s b-tch and we ran up like Olympics,” he declared.

Lil Durk and Bump J also joined Kanye and Ty on the song.

Kanye‘s new song comes following a deeply troubling report about his behavior while working with Adidas. We rounded up the biggest revelations from the expose.

If you missed it, another controversial artist called Kanye their “hero” during a concert.