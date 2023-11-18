Patrick Dempsey Attends 'Ferrari' Screening After Being Crowned Sexiest Man Alive

The Sexiest Man Alive is getting back to work!

After being crowned this year’s hottest man on the planet by People earlier this month, Patrick Dempsey returned to the red carpet to attend a screening for his new movie Ferrari on Friday (November 17) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 57-year-old actor was the epitome of style goals in a maroon velvet suit while posing at the event, which was hosted by NEON & The Wynn.

If you missed it, Patrick weighed in on being awarded the honorific of Sexiest Man Alive this late in his career. He also spoke candidly about the challenges of raising children in Hollywood.

Friday was a busy day for the actor, and he repurposed his suit from the screening while attending another big event – the qualifying day for the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. So many other stars were also in attendance, and we’ve got pics of all of them!

