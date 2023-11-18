Top Stories
Taylor Swift Mourns Fan Who Died Before Her Brazil Concert With Heartfelt Message

Taylor Swift Mourns Fan Who Died Before Her Brazil Concert With Heartfelt Message

Rachel Zegler &amp; Josh Andr&eacute;s Rivera Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Co-Stars!

Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Co-Stars!

Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Sat, 18 November 2023 at 2:17 pm

Brad Pitt, Patrick Dempsey, & More Stars Attend Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying Day

Brad Pitt, Patrick Dempsey, & More Stars Attend Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying Day

The stars are enjoying a day out at the race track!

Brad Pitt checked out a race during Qualifying Day at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Friday (November 17) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Other stars in attendance included Patrick Dempsey, Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster, racer Lewis Hamilton, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, along with Gordon Ramsay and daughter Holly.

Later that night, Paris Hilton DJed at an exclusive party held at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton, with guests including Jamie Chung and Matthew Noszka.

Brad will soon be resuming filming Formula 1 movie Apex. Back in July, he suspended production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

You can find out more about Apex here.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of the stars stepping out during the Las Vegas Grand Prix…
Just Jared on Facebook
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 01
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 02
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 03
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 04
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 05
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 06
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 07
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 08
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 09
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 10
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 11
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 12
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 13
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 14
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 15
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 16
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 17
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 18
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 19
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 20
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 21
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 22
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 23
brad pitt patrick dempsey qualifying day las vegas grand prix 24

Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Brad Pitt, Formula One, Gordon Ramsay, Grand Prix, Holly Ramsay, Jamie Chung, Jerry Bruckheimer, Kaitlin Olson, Lewis Hamilton, Matthew Noszka, Paris Hilton, Penny Lancaster, Rob McElhenney, Rod Stewart

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images