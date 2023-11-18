Brad Pitt, Patrick Dempsey, & More Stars Attend Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying Day

The stars are enjoying a day out at the race track!

Brad Pitt checked out a race during Qualifying Day at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Friday (November 17) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Other stars in attendance included Patrick Dempsey, Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster, racer Lewis Hamilton, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, along with Gordon Ramsay and daughter Holly.

Later that night, Paris Hilton DJed at an exclusive party held at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton, with guests including Jamie Chung and Matthew Noszka.

Brad will soon be resuming filming Formula 1 movie Apex. Back in July, he suspended production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

You can find out more about Apex here.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of the stars stepping out during the Las Vegas Grand Prix…