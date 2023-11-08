Patrick Dempsey Named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2023!

People has announced their Sexiest Man Alive for 2023 – and they went with a very McDreamy actor!

During Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (November 7), Jimmy Kimmel helped the magazine reveal that Patrick Dempsey has named the new Sexiest Man Alive.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” the 57-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star shared in his cover story. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

Patrick said he was totally “shocked” when People honored with the prestigious honors.

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” Patrick recalled. “I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

Patrick and wife Jillian have been married since 1999 and share three kids – daughter Talula, 21, and 16-year-old twin sons Sullivan and Darby.

As for how his kids reacted to the news, Patrick insisted they’re “just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be. Which is good, they keep me young.”

Patrick will next be appearing in the new movie Ferrari, which hits theaters on Christmas Day. Watch the trailer here.

You can check out Patrick Dempsey‘s Sexiest Man Alive covers at People.com!