Adam Driver's 'Ferrari' Trailer Delivers a Captivating Story - Watch Now!

Adam Driver‘s Ferrari trailer is finally here!

The Star Wars actor stars as Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the famed brand, in the brand new film.

Here’s the synopsis: It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey also star in the upcoming film, out in theaters on Christmas.