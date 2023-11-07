Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After One Year of Dating: 'We Part Ways Remaining Friends'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have ended their relationship.

After days of rumors, the 26-year-old model and the 32-year-old Snowfall actor confirmed in a joint statement on Tuesday (November 7) that they had split up after a year of dating.

We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” Lori and Damson shared in their statement with The Hollywood Reporter.

They continued, “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Lori and Damson first sparked dating rumors in December 2022 when they were seen on a dinner date together. They confirmed their relationship in January 2023.

The night before confirming their breakup, Lori and Damson were both seen attending Odell Beckham Jr’s birthday party in New York City.