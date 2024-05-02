Emma Stone & Nathan Fielder to Reunite for New Movie 'Checkmate' After 'The Curse'

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder are getting back together again!

The costars shared the screen for their Showtime series The Curse. Now, they’re set to work together again on a new movie called Checkmate.

Read more about Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder’s collaboration…

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the duo would be working with A24 on the new movie, which will be about the faceoff between chess legends Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann.

Based on a book proposal by Ben Mezrich, it will highlight the drama of cheating allegations and other behind-the-scenes moments in the world of chess.

It does not appear that Emma and Nathan will star in the project. Instead, the former is expected to produce alongside husband Dave McCary. Meanwhile, Nathan has been tapped to direct.

The outlet noted that their contracts are “still being hammered out.” We’ll update you as we learn more.

If you missed it, it was recently revealed that Emma had another exciting project in the works with Dave.