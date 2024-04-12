Emma Stone & Husband Dave McCary In Talks for New Movie, She'll Star & He'll Direct

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary are reportedly in talks to line up a major creative collaboration.

According to reporting by Deadline, the Hollywood couple is eying a movie at Universal Pictures. Emma would star in it, and Dave would direct!

Little is known about the project, which doesn’t have a title just yet. However, it is being developed from a screenplay by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin.

If things go according to plan, the husband-wife team will also reportedly produce the movie via their company Fruit Tree.

We’ll let you know as we learn more about the project.

Emma is on a hot streak, fresh off a big win at the 2024 Oscars where she was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actress for Poor Things. She’s collaborating with director Yorgos Lanthimos again on her next project Kinds of Kindness. Check out a trailer for the movie.

She has also been tied to a star-studded Western movie.