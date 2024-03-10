Top Stories
Sun, 10 March 2024 at 10:34 pm

Emma Stone Wins Second Oscar for Best Actress, Fights Back Tears While Accepting for 'Poor Things' Performance

Emma Stone Wins Second Oscar for Best Actress, Fights Back Tears While Accepting for 'Poor Things' Performance

Emma Stone is a two-time Oscar winner and she looked shocked to win again!

The 35-year-old actress fought back tears while accepting the Best Actress award for at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Emma won a bunch of award leading up to the Oscars, but Lily Gladstone‘s win at the SAG Awards for her Killers of the Flower Moon performance had experts thinking she’d win at the Oscars.

“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot — that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, please take yourself out of it,” Emma said while accepting the award. “And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”

While thanking her family, Emma quoted a Taylor Swift song to send love to her nearly three-year-old daughter.

“I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family. My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave [McCary], I love you so much,” she said. “And, most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”

Watch the speech below and check out the full winners list!
