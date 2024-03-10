Oscars 2024 - Full Winners List (Updating Live)
The 2024 Academy Awards ceremony is happening tonight!
The event is airing on Sunday night (March 10) on ABC, and being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who previously led the awards show in 2017, 2018 and 2023.
Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations! We’ll be updating this list live with the winners as they are announced during the evening’s ceremony.
2024 Oscar Nominations & Winners:
Best Picture
Barbie
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Holdovers
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
The Zone of Interest
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actress
Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’
Carey Mulligan, ‘Maestro’
Lily Gladstone, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Annette Bening, ‘Nyad’
Sandra Huller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
Best Actor
Cillian Murphy, ‘Oppenheimer’
Paul Giamatti, ‘The Holdovers’
Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’
Colman Domingo, ‘Rustin’
Jeffrey Wright, ‘American Fiction’
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”
Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Score
Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Killers of the Flower Moon
Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny
Poor Things
Best Original Song
“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie
“I’m Just Ken”, Barbie
“The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot
“It Never Went Away”, American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Editing
Oppenheimer
Killers of The Flower Moon
The Holdovers
Poor Things
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Production Design
Barbie
Poor Things
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Napoleon
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Sound
Oppenheimer
Maestro
The Zone of Interest
The Creator
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best International Feature
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society Of The Snow (Spain)
The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
The Zone Of Interest (UK)
Best Animated Feature
Nimona
Elemental
The Boy and The Heron
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Live-Action Short
The Actor
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over!
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill A Tiger
20 Days In Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop