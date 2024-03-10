Oscars 2024 - Full Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2024 Academy Awards ceremony is happening tonight!

The event is airing on Sunday night (March 10) on ABC, and being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who previously led the awards show in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations! We’ll be updating this list live with the winners as they are announced during the evening’s ceremony.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Keep reading to see all the nominees and winners from the 2023 Academy Awards…

2024 Oscar Nominations & Winners:

Best Picture

Barbie

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Holdovers

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actress

Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’

Carey Mulligan, ‘Maestro’

Lily Gladstone, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Annette Bening, ‘Nyad’

Sandra Huller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, ‘Oppenheimer’

Paul Giamatti, ‘The Holdovers’

Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’

Colman Domingo, ‘Rustin’

Jeffrey Wright, ‘American Fiction’

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Killers of the Flower Moon

Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

“I’m Just Ken”, Barbie

“The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot

“It Never Went Away”, American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Editing

Oppenheimer

Killers of The Flower Moon

The Holdovers

Poor Things

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Production Design

Barbie

Poor Things

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound

Oppenheimer

Maestro

The Zone of Interest

The Creator

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best International Feature

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society Of The Snow (Spain)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

The Zone Of Interest (UK)

Best Animated Feature

Nimona

Elemental

The Boy and The Heron

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Live-Action Short

The Actor

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over!

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days In Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

