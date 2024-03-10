Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor at Oscars 2024, Dedicates His Award to 'Peacemakers Everywhere'

Cillian Murphy is officially an Oscar winner!

The 47-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Cillian won the prize for his work in the movie Oppenheimer and brought up the film’s subject matter while accepting the award.

“We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world, so, I would like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Cillian, who was joined at the show by wife Yvonne McGuinness, thanked their two sons.

“My two boys who are sitting up there, I love you so much, and I’m a very proud Irishman standing here tonight,” he said.

Watch the speech below and check out the full winners list!