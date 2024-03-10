Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 10:16 pm

Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor at Oscars 2024, Dedicates His Award to 'Peacemakers Everywhere'

Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor at Oscars 2024, Dedicates His Award to 'Peacemakers Everywhere'

Cillian Murphy is officially an Oscar winner!

The 47-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Cillian won the prize for his work in the movie Oppenheimer and brought up the film’s subject matter while accepting the award.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world, so, I would like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Cillian, who was joined at the show by wife Yvonne McGuinness, thanked their two sons.

“My two boys who are sitting up there, I love you so much, and I’m a very proud Irishman standing here tonight,” he said.

Watch the speech below and check out the full winners list!
Just Jared on Facebook
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 01
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 02
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 03
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 04
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 05
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 06
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 07
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 08
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 09
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 10
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 11
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 12
cillian murphy best actor win oscars 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Cillian Murphy, Oscars