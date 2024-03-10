Eva Mendes Reacts to Husband Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' Oscars 2024 Performance

Eva Mendes is reacting to her husband Ryan Gosling‘s performance.

The Barbie actor put on an incredible performance of “I’m Just Ken,” which was nominated for Best Original Song, at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Following the performance, Eva spoke out on social media.

“You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋,” Eva captioned the post, which featured the actress posing in his pink Ken outfit for the performance.

Eva did not walk the red carpet alongside her husband. The two notoriously do not attend big awards show events together. Find out what she said about that!

