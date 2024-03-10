Billie Eilish Wins Best Original Song at Oscars 2024, Becomes Youngest Person to Win Two Academy Awards

Billie Eilish just made history at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The 22-year-old singer already had one Oscar under her belt prior to this year’s ceremony held on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In 2022, Billie won Best Original Song for her track “No Time to Die” written for the James Bond movie of the same name.

On Sunday, Billie won the award for a second time! Her hit song “What Was I Made For?” for Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie film emerged victorious in the Best Original Song category, whose nominees also included Ryan Gosling‘s “I’m Just Ken” from the same movie.

Billie‘s second Oscar officially makes her the youngest individual to win more than one Academy Award!

After the “bad guy” songstress was announced as the winner, she shared hugs with Greta, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera.

Billie accepted her statue onstage alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

“I had a nightmare about this last night,” Billie said in her acceptance speech. “Thank you so much to the Academy. I just didn’t think this would happen, I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honored.”

“I’m grateful for this song and this movie and the way that it made me feel,” she continued. “This goes out to everyone that was affected by the movie and how incredible it is.”

Earlier in the show, Billie and Finneas performed “What Was I Made For?” live.

