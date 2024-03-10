Jessica Alba Dazzles in Gilded Roses During Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Husband Cash Warren at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party

Jessica Alba wore a gilded garden’s worth of flowers during a rare red carpet appearance with husband Cash Warren at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actress wowed in a floor-length silver gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves. Roses accented the bust and her waist. Jessica kept her accessories simple and wore her hair in soft waves.

Cash played it cool in a classic black suit with a bowtie. The couple looked so happy and in love while posing for photos together. We hope that they have a wonderful time celebrating the evening!

If you missed it, earlier this year Jessica opened up about attending therapy sessions with her daughter Honor. Last year she revealed what Honor and her younger daughter Haven think about her dance movie Honey.

