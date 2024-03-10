Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 10:04 pm

Jessica Alba Dazzles in Gilded Roses During Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Husband Cash Warren at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party

Jessica Alba wore a gilded garden’s worth of flowers during a rare red carpet appearance with husband Cash Warren at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actress wowed in a floor-length silver gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves. Roses accented the bust and her waist. Jessica kept her accessories simple and wore her hair in soft waves.

Keep reading to find out more…

Cash played it cool in a classic black suit with a bowtie. The couple looked so happy and in love while posing for photos together. We hope that they have a wonderful time celebrating the evening!

If you missed it, earlier this year Jessica opened up about attending therapy sessions with her daughter Honor. Last year she revealed what Honor and her younger daughter Haven think about her dance movie Honey.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
