Kerry Washington & Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Walk the Red Carpet Separately at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have arrived at Vanity Fair’s big event!

The married couple walked the red carpet separately at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the event, Kerry, 47, wowed in a black tulle ballgown while Nnamdi, 42, looked sharp in a black tux.

Keep reading to find out more…Before heading to the party, Kerry took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting ready while set to Beyoncé‘s new song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

“#Oscars hold ‘em ✨” Kerry captioned the below post.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Giambattista Valli gown.

