Sun, 10 March 2024 at 9:55 pm

Kerry Washington & Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Walk the Red Carpet Separately at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Kerry Washington & Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Walk the Red Carpet Separately at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have arrived at Vanity Fair’s big event!

The married couple walked the red carpet separately at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kerry Washington

For the event, Kerry, 47, wowed in a black tulle ballgown while Nnamdi, 42, looked sharp in a black tux.

Keep reading to find out more…Before heading to the party, Kerry took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting ready while set to Beyoncé‘s new song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

“#Oscars hold ‘em ✨” Kerry captioned the below post.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Giambattista Valli gown.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha arriving at the party…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars After Parties, Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha