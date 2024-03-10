Ryan Gosling Oscars 2024 Performance Video: Watch His Incredible 'I'm Just Ken' Number Featuring Special Guests!

Ryan Gosling stole the show with his incredible performance of the Barbie song “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The 43-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was joined by special guests to bring the song to life on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“I’m Just Ken” is one of the five songs nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars and all five of them were performed throughout the evening.

During the performance, Ryan was joined by four other actors who played Ken in the movie – Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans. And they weren’t the only surprise guests!

While there weren’t any shirtless Kens as teased, we did get Slash giving us a guitar solo and several celebs joined in on the sing-a-long.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Greta Gerwig all sang along, as did Ryan‘s former co-star Emma Stone.

Earlier in the night, Ryan had a hilarious moment while presenting an award.

Ryan Gosling performs "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sjEtymPMIa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

All the Kens come together during Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kxa5oURqlz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024