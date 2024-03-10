John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Rock Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 Red Carpet

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are stepping out for the the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The married couple attended the event held on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

John wore a classy tuxedo, while Chrissy donned a shiny see-trough dress with a leafy pattern.

If you didn’t know, John and Chrissy have been together for more than 15 years. The pair can often be seen hitting the red carpet at awards shows.

Most recently, the “All of Me” singer and the model attended the 2024 Grammy Awards together, and we have all the photos!

