Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 9:37 pm

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Rock Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 Red Carpet

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Rock Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 Red Carpet

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are stepping out for the the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The married couple attended the event held on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

John wore a classy tuxedo, while Chrissy donned a shiny see-trough dress with a leafy pattern.

If you didn’t know, John and Chrissy have been together for more than 15 years. The pair can often be seen hitting the red carpet at awards shows.

Most recently, the “All of Me” singer and the model attended the 2024 Grammy Awards together, and we have all the photos!

Find out where they rank among the 10 most popular music industry couples!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party…
Photos: Getty Images
