Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 9:35 pm

Wes Anderson Wins First Oscar, Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Why He Wasn't There

Wes Anderson is officially an Oscar winner, but he wasn’t in attendance to accept his award.

The 54-year-old filmmaker won the award for Best Live Action Short Film for his film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which is streaming on Netflix right now.

This was Wes’ eighth nomination after previously being nominated for his movies The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, three noms for The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs.

So, why wasn’t Wes at the show to accept the award?

After Wes‘ award was accepted by the presenters, host Jimmy Kimmel came on stage and commented on the director’s absence, joking that he was not there because “he’s home building a diorama made of corduroy.”

Make sure to check out the complete winners list for the Oscars.

