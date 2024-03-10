Wes Anderson Wins First Oscar, Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Why He Wasn't There

Wes Anderson is officially an Oscar winner, but he wasn’t in attendance to accept his award.

The 54-year-old filmmaker won the award for Best Live Action Short Film for his film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which is streaming on Netflix right now.

This was Wes’ eighth nomination after previously being nominated for his movies The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, three noms for The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs.

So, why wasn’t Wes at the show to accept the award?

After Wes‘ award was accepted by the presenters, host Jimmy Kimmel came on stage and commented on the director’s absence, joking that he was not there because “he’s home building a diorama made of corduroy.”

