Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 9:34 pm

'Wicked' Stars Jonathan Bailey & Jeff Goldblum Arrive in Style for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

'Wicked' Stars Jonathan Bailey & Jeff Goldblum Arrive in Style for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum are getting ready to party the night away!

The two Wicked stars arrived separately at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Joining Jeff on the red carpet was his wife Emilie Livingston.

While Jonathan and Jeff are at the after-party already, their Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh are all still at the Oscars.

Wicked will be split in two parts. Part One is set to be released in theaters on November 27, 2024 and Part Two will follow on November 26, 2025. You can watch the trailer for the first movie here!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum arriving at the party…
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 01
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 02
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 03
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 04
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 05
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 06
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 07
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 08
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 09
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 10
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 11
jonathan bailey wicked star jeff goldblum at vanity fair oscars party 12

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars After Parties, Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey