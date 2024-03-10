'Wicked' Stars Jonathan Bailey & Jeff Goldblum Arrive in Style for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum are getting ready to party the night away!

The two Wicked stars arrived separately at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Joining Jeff on the red carpet was his wife Emilie Livingston.

While Jonathan and Jeff are at the after-party already, their Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh are all still at the Oscars.

Wicked will be split in two parts. Part One is set to be released in theaters on November 27, 2024 and Part Two will follow on November 26, 2025. You can watch the trailer for the first movie here!

