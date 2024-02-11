'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

The first trailer for the Wicked movie has arrived!

Universal Pictures aired the first trailer for Wicked: Part One during the 2024 Super Bowl and you can watch the full clip right here.

Ariana Grande is starring as Glinda and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is taking on the role of Elphaba, the characters originated by Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel on Broadway over 20 years ago.

The first trailer didn’t feature any of the songs from the musical and only featured Elphaba’s battle cry from the end of “Defying Gravity” and other brief snippets of the song. We did get glimpses of Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum at the Wizard.

One highlight of the trailer was a glimpse of Dorothy, who is never actually seen in the Broadway show.

Make sure to check out the full cast list for the upcoming movie.

Head inside to watch the trailer now…

Part One is set to be released in theaters on November 27, 2024 and Part Two will follow on November 26, 2025.

