Post Malone Delivers Powerful Performance of 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl 2024 - Watch Now!

Post Malone is hitting the field at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 28-year-old musician gave a powerful performance of “America The Beautiful” before kickoff of the big game on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an interview before the game, Post opened up about his personal connection to the song.

Keep reading to find out more…“I sing it all the time, like, randomly in my most patriotic moments,” Post told Billboard. “It’s a song that’s always in the back of my head, and if I’m playing games or just walking around, I’ll sing it at the top of my lungs. So I’m very excited – and I’m definitely 100 percent not nervous at all to sing it in front of millions of people at the Super Bowl.”

