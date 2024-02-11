'Deadpool 3' Trailer Debuts at Super Bowl 2024: Watch Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's Reunion!

Ryan Gosling‘s Deadpool positions himself as “Marvel Jesus” in the very first glimpse at Deadpool & Wolverine – aka Deadpool 3.

The trailer for the movie, which reintroduces Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine and brings both iconic characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, premiered during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday night (February 11).

It sets the scene for Deadpool’s introduction to the larger MCU and offers a very brief glimpse at Wolverine in his iconic costume.

Head inside to watch the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine…

In the trailer, the Merc with a Mouth’s birthday celebration is cut short by some unexpected guests. He is taken hostage and wakes up with the opportunity to become an even bigger hero.

Of course, Wade Wilson jumps into it with his wicked sense of humor.

“Your little Cinematic Universe is about to change forever. I’m the Messiah. I am Marvel Jesus,” he announces.

We get a very brief glimpse at Wolverine (and his relationship with Deadpool) in the final moments of the commercial. Hopefully more is on the way soon!

The movie also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26! Check out the latest news we have about the upcoming blockbuster.

Press play on the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer below…