Ryan Reynolds Announces 'Deadpool 3' Wraps Filming, Hugh Jackman Shaves Off Wolverine Beard

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are marking the end of filming on the upcoming Deadpool 3!

The actors are both reprising their fan-favorite roles of Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively.

Deadpool 3 started filming last summer, but stopped production back in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. They picked back up earlier this month, and now, it looks they have completed filming!

Keep reading to find out more…

“The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect,” Ryan captioned a crotch shot on Instagram. “I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th… ⚔️🥺⚔️”

Director Shawn Levy reposted Ryan‘s photo on his Instagram story, adding, “Feels like a weird image to repost, but what the hell. Massive gratitude to this cast and crew. Post-Production starts at dawn,” along with the swords emoji.

Hugh Jackman shared a video of him getting a haircut and his beard shaved off, shedding his Wolverine look.

“What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%. A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you’re reading this and think I mean you, I do. To two of my best mates @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave,” Hugh captioned his post. Check it out below!

Deadpool 3 is officially joining the MCU and is the next movie set to hit theaters, coming out on July 26th.

These stars are set to return for the upcoming Marvel project, and a surprising past Marvel actor is also reprising their role for the first time in nearly 20 years.