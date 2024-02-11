Hellmann's Mayo Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Kate McKinnon Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating History!

The Hellmann’s mayo 2024 Super Bowl commercial is here, and it stars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and a cat dubbed “Mayo Cat,” who goes viral in the 60 second spot.

The commercial features Kate, the cat’s owner, going on a viral tour with her cat, who can say the word “mayo.” The cat ends up all over the world, giving Ted-like talks, making promo appearances, and even dating Pete Davidson.

The commercial pokes fun at Pete‘s love life, as they break up. After the split, Kate says to the cat, “You lasted longer than most,” referring to Pete‘s lengthy dating history.

