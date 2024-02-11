Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande &amp; Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 6:45 pm

Hellmann's Mayo Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Kate McKinnon Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating History!

Hellmann's Mayo Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Kate McKinnon Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating History!

The Hellmann’s mayo 2024 Super Bowl commercial is here, and it stars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and a cat dubbed “Mayo Cat,” who goes viral in the 60 second spot.

The commercial features Kate, the cat’s owner, going on a viral tour with her cat, who can say the word “mayo.” The cat ends up all over the world, giving Ted-like talks, making promo appearances, and even dating Pete Davidson.

Keep reading to find out more…

The commercial pokes fun at Pete‘s love life, as they break up. After the split, Kate says to the cat, “You lasted longer than most,” referring to Pete‘s lengthy dating history.

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!

Watch the game day spot below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hellman's
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl Commercials, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Super Bowl Commercials