BIC Lighters Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Willie Nelson Lights Up with Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart!

Willie Nelson is lighting up in the new BIC Lighters 2024 Super Bowl Commercial!

The 90-year-old entertainer was joined via video call by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart as they talked about the EZ Reach lighter from the company.

“Hey Snoop, Martha, this BIC EZ Reach lighter is perfect for lighting bowls,” Willie says, before lighting a candle in a bowl.

Martha interrupts, “Of floating candles?” and he responds, “Well, yeah, or a big fat…” before getting interrupted by Snoop.

However, as the commercial continues on, Snoop gets frustrated that Willie actually “borrowed” his lighter!

“I only borrowed it, and it’s great for hard to reach places,” Willie says.

“Yeah, you pretty hard to reach since you borrowed my lighter, Willie!” Snoop replies.

