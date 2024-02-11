Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Genie Grants Wishes with Post Malone, Peyton Manning & More!

Bud Light lovers’ wishes are coming true during the 2024 Super Bowl!

The minute-long commercial depicts football fans getting their biggest wishes granted by the Bud Light genie and features appearances from Peyton Manning, Post Malone, and more!

Their wishes include: giant biceps, a sweet ride, for Peyton to be their best friend, and for Post Malone to perform at a party.

One fan wishes to be at a UFC fight, and Dana White makes a surprise appearance!

Toward the end, the wishes get even crazier as one fan has a T-rex spawn in their backyard. Finally, a fan utters the last wish, “Let’s go to Super Bowl 58!”

If you missed it, Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan had plenty of jokes about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the 2023 CMA Awards!

You can watch the full Bud Light 2024 Super Bowl commercial here…
