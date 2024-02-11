Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Genie Grants Wishes with Post Malone, Peyton Manning & More!

Bud Light lovers’ wishes are coming true during the 2024 Super Bowl!

The minute-long commercial depicts football fans getting their biggest wishes granted by the Bud Light genie and features appearances from Peyton Manning, Post Malone, and more!

Keep reading to find out more…

Their wishes include: giant biceps, a sweet ride, for Peyton to be their best friend, and for Post Malone to perform at a party.

One fan wishes to be at a UFC fight, and Dana White makes a surprise appearance!

Toward the end, the wishes get even crazier as one fan has a T-rex spawn in their backyard. Finally, a fan utters the last wish, “Let’s go to Super Bowl 58!”

If you missed it, Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan had plenty of jokes about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the 2023 CMA Awards!

You can watch the full Bud Light 2024 Super Bowl commercial here…