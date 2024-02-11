BMW Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Christopher Walken Has Everyone Talking Like Him, Including Ashley Park (Plus an Usher Cameo!)

Usher makes a brief cameo before racing off to get ready for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Christopher Walken‘s BMW Super Bowl commercial!

The clip, which premiered on Sunday (February 11) during the big game finds Christopher going about his day while everyone imitates his signature voice.

It ends with a brief cameo from Usher, and there’s also an appearance from Ashley Park.

Press play on Christopher Walken’s BMW Super Bowl commercial below…