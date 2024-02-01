'Dune 2' Cast Revealed: 8 Actors Returning, 5 New Additions, 4 Leads Not Coming Back

Dune: Part Two is finally arriving in theaters in exactly one month after a long delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The cast was unable to promote the movie while the strike was ongoing, so Warner Bros. decided to delay the film so the cast can actively promote it through red carpet appearances, talk shows, interviews, and social media posts.

Dune 2 is now hitting theaters on March 1, 2024 and a brand new trailer was recently released.

We know that some of the original Dune stars are confirmed to return and some of them likely aren’t coming back for the sequel. A few exciting new stars have also been added to the cast!

