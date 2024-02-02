Vanderpump Rules' Rachel Leviss Reveals Possibility of Being Friends With Tom Sandoval Again

Rachel Leviss is sharing an update on her relationship with Tom Sandoval.

During a recent episode of her iHeart podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, the 29-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star opened up about how Tom treated her while she was in treatment and if she would ever be friends with him again.

“If I didn’t reach out to him one day or two days, he would be upset by it and really kind of take out his frustration on me,” she shared, noting that her phone access was scheduled and on a landline. “So it made me feel like I had a responsibility to maintain his emotional needs.”

“And, oh man, the amount of times that Tom called me ‘selfish’ while I was in The Meadows and [said I was] ‘running away from my problems’ and I’m ‘depending on this place that’s basically an assisted living facility’ — you know, like really guilt-tripping me and saying that I left him to deal with all the fodder, I’m just running,” Rachel added.

She then said that “that just reveals the type of person he is,” and that there is “no question that Tom and I will never, ever be friends again.”

A source close to Tom told People that he denies the guilt-tripping allegations, saying that he just “missed her and cared for her well-being.”

“He would look forward to her daily calls as it was the only time they could talk, so of course it ruined his day if he didn’t hear from her,” the source added.

If you missed it, last fall Rachel actually blocked Tom on Instagram.

Rachel also recently opened up about how manipulative Tom reportedly was.