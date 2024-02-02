TikTok Star 'Pookie' Apologizes After Insensitive Photos Surface Online

Campbell Puckett, the viral TikTok star best known as “Pookie,” is speaking out with an apology for her followers after racially insensitive photos surfaced online.

The 31-year-old social media star was just 20 at the time the photos were taken and she says she “didn’t fully understand the impact” of her actions back then.

So, what was in the photos?

Campbell attended an “Antebellum” party where she dressed in a white and pink lace outfit and she was photographed posing in front of a Confederate flag. In another photo, she dressed up as Melania Trump.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Stories, Campbell addressed the backlash.

“As some of you may have seen, some old photos of mine recently resurfaced,” she wrote. “At the time these photos were taken, I was 20. I didn’t fully understand the impact of my actions the way I do now, 12 years later. I fully apologize for the harm this may have caused for some and take full responsibility.”

She added, “Jett and I love sharing our lives with you all and getting to know our community on such an intimate level. Because we live our lives so publicly, everything is on the internet, even my mistakes. We hope to continue to bring you with us on our journey as we continue to learn and grow.”

