Who Is Pookie & What's Her Real Name? All About TikTok's Latest Viral Star & Her Husband Jett Puckett

Pookie is the latest influencer going viral on TikTok!

The Atlanta-based creator, whose real name is Campbell Hunt Puckett, has became a viral sensation on the social media app thanks to her videos wit husband Jett Puckett.

Everyone loves seeing Jett rave over Campbell‘s outfits, often calling them “fire.”

One of Campbell and Jett‘s Outfit of the Day videos from January 2024 blew up on TikTok with over 6 million views and now many of their videos have well over a million views on them.

“Taking Pookie to a new spot tonight with three other couples and Pookie looks absolutely amazing. Good lord babe I love the all black,” Jett says in the video while Campbell explains the brands behind her outfit, including her Hermes Kelly purse.

Campbell and Jett met at a wine bar in Philadelphia when she was a flight attendant and he was a grad student. He said, “I walked up to the prettiest girl at a wine bar in Philadelphia, just started talking to her. Two days later, we were inseparable.”

The couple got engaged just 10 months after they started dating and then tied the knot in April 2018. They now have a house in Atlanta!

Campbell runs the fashion blog You Should Wear That while Jett works in the dental industry in mergers and acquisitions.

