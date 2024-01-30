Nia Long Cast In Michael Jackson Biopic, Will Play Singer's Mother Katherine Jackson

Nia Long is joining the new Michael Jackson biopic!

The 53-year-old actress has been cast as the late entertainer’s mother Katherine Jackson in the movie, Michael, which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua.

“Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family,” Nia shared in a statement. “As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure. I am honored to bring her voice to the screen and share Michael Jackson’s story with audiences everywhere.”

Antoine said, “Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

Nia will star alongside recently announced Colman Domingo, who is playing Michael‘s father Joe Jackson, Michael‘s nephew Jaafar Jackson, who is portraying the King of Pop. A nine-year-old entertainer has been cast as young Michael from the Jackson 5 days.