Kate Hudson Drops Debut Single 'Talk About Love' - Listen Here!

We’ve heard Kate Hudson sing before through her performances in the movie Nine and in the series Glee, but she’s never released original music until now!

The Oscar-nominated actress just dropped her debut single “Talk About Love” and you can listen here.

“✨TALK ABOUT LOVE IS OUT NOW✨ Turn it up loud, put your car window down, let your hair fly around you, breath, know you are worthy of love and then TALK ABOUT IT 😉 It feels so surreal to have this song out, I can’t wait for you to hear it. Go listen wherever you get your music!” Kate wrote in the YouTube caption.

Kate opened up about the song, co-written by Linda Perry and her fiance Danny Fujikawa, in a press release.

“You only have one first single,” Kate said. “And I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in. I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!”

Listen to the song and watch the lyric video below!