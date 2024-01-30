'Wonka' Star Calah Lane Reveals Most Fun Scene to Shoot, Talks On Set Pranks (Exclusive Interview)

Calah Lane is starring in the new movie Wonka!

The young actress can be seen as the character Noodle in the musical movie about a young Willy Wonka, played by Timothee Chalamet, and the film just came out on digital platforms.

Here’s a synopsis: Wonka tells the wondrous story of how a young chocolate-maker, armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time.

Just Jared recently caught up with Calah and found out what it was like on set, including what scene was the most fun to film, her 2024 Critics Choice Awards nomination, what her own Wonka candy creation would be and more!

Check out our interview with Calah Lane inside…

Just Jared: You were recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for your performance in Wonka, what was your first reaction when you heard the news?

Calah Lane: I screamed! I’ve always watched awards shows, such as the Oscars and the Critics Choice, and I’ve always dreamed of being nominated one day. So, it’s such an honor that I was recognized for something I’m so passionate about and love to do.

JJ: Other than acting, what are some of your other interest?

CL: I love baking with my sister and spending time with my family. Especially our family game nights. And, I also love writing. I’ve written so many scripts and my goal is to be able to direct and film them one day.

JJ: What scene in Wonka was the most fun to shoot?

CL: There were so many fun scenes, but the most fun was filming the scene in Willy’s new chocolate shop. It’s the part where we are all singing “A World of Your Own” and Wonka is throwing out candy. It was the most fun because it’s the only time in the movie where I wear bright colors and the room was super colorful. I also got to eat a chocolate tea cup, which was fun take after take! It tasted really good!

JJ: Who are some of your musical influences being a singer in addition to acting?

CL: Oh, I love Michael Jackson! He is my absolute fav! I’m also a big 90′s music fan, like TLC, Lauren Hill and Brandy. I also love love the artist, D4vd. I love his style of singing. Tori Kelly is also amazing and Bizzle is one of my favorite Hip Hop artists.

JJ: What grade are you in and what is your favorite subject to study?

CL: I’m in the 9th grade and my favorite subject I’d have to say is Math. It’s not always the easiest, and it can be frustrating. But, I do enjoy the challenge of it all and the rewards when I figure out a problem I had trouble with.

JJ: Do you have any pets?

CL: Yes! I have a little black and white Jack Russell named, Snoopy. He gets in so much trouble lol, but I love him so much!

JJ: Did you or any of the cast ever prank each other on set?

CL: Oh, yes, I used to prank Paul King, the director, all the time! We had almost 6 weeks of rehearsals before filming started and I would always pick the perfect times to jump out and scare him while he was walking into our scene rehearsals.

JJ: How long did it take to be able to enjoy candy again after having chocolate poured on you?

CL: Right away! I love everything chocolate, except Chocolate Ice Cream….I do not like chocolate ice cream…..which is odd, I guess lol. But, it didn’t take me long cause I don’t think anyone or anything can keep me from chocolate or candy!

JJ: If you could create any kind of Wonka creation candy – what would it be and why?

CL: Ooo that’s a hard one, cause I’d make so many! lol I would definitely create a purple candy with gold and hot pink dots on it that can make me invisible. That way when it’s time to clean my room, I can disappear! lol

JJ: What is your favorite thing about being a girl?

CL: I think one of my favorite things about being a girl is being able to have fun with my style and hair. There are so many cute styles to create. The possibilities are endless. And, being strong, because girls are strong and can do anything!

Be sure to also head over to Just Jared Jr to find out 10 Fun Facts about Calah!

Check out Calah Lane in Wonka, now available to purchase or rent on digital platforms!