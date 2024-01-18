Michael Jackson Biopic Announces 9-Year-Old Newcomer to Play Young Michael

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has cast a young actor to portray a young MJ!

The late “Thriller” singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will be portraying him as an adult throughout the film, but nine-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi will portray a young Michael in the Jackson 5 days.

“This opportunity is really important to me because Michael Jackson is the King of Pop, and he is very special in my heart. I’ve been dancing to his songs for five years now. He makes me feel really special and makes me feel good about myself. I love the energy of Michael Jackson,” Juliano shared in a statement.

Juliano‘s Michael will be as he and his brothers rise to fame as Jackson 5.

In fact, Juliano has been dressing up and performing as Michael all over, from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and more. You can check out one of his performances right here!

“When Michael was very young – eleven years old – he astounded the world, possessing the spirit and talent of an adult. He was truly an old soul. He and Juliano have that in common,” producer Graham King shared in a statement. “Beyond being a phenomenal young talent, Juliano is deeply inspired by Michael and his music, and has managed to translate that inspiration into a presence and performance that captures the true magic of young Michael Jackson.”

Director Antoine Fuqua adds, “If anything, casting the role of the young Michael was more difficult than casting the adult role, because where do you find a child actor with the chops of the greatest entertainer who ever lived? In the end, that was our focus – talent – and we looked far and wide for an actor who could embody Michael’s spirit through his voice, his charisma, and his dance skills. Juliano’s undeniable, raw talent put him at the top of our list.”

The upcoming biopic, titled Michael, is set to be released worldwide in theaters on April 18, 2025. Filming starts next week!