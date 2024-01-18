Jacob Elordi Reacts to Being Called 'So Babygirl' By Renee Rapp & Bowen Yang in New 'SNL' Promo

Jacob Elordi reacted to a cute nickname while promoting his upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The 26-year-old Saltburn actor is set to take over the popular late-night show on January 20 alongside musical guest Renee Rapp.

The duo linked up with cast member Bowen Yang to film a promo spot for the episode. In it, Jacob was deemed “so babygirl” and had the cutest reaction.

Keep reading to find out more…

“You are so right,” Bowen told Renee during the clip, “He is so babygirl.”

“Me? I’m a babygirl,” Jacob asked, wondering what Renee would be called in this situation. Her response? “Oh, I’m mother.”

Bowen chimed in, dubbing himself “big wrinkly son.”

The comedian also poked fun at a more common nickname that Jacob has been called: “Jacob Oh-lordy.”

If you missed it, Jacob recently revealed the actor who could have shared the screen with him in Saltburn instead of Barry Keoghan.

Make sure to keep an eye peeled on Saturday. We’ll be covering Jacob‘s episode of SNL for you!

Press play on the SNL promo clip below…