Jacob Elordi Reveals A-List Actor Originally Considered for Barry Keoghan's 'Saltburn' Role

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi‘s new movie Saltburn has become a viral hit, but we recently learned that it almost starred another A-list actor!

The hit movie has taken off on social media thanks to some of its more shocking scenes, including full-frontal nudity on Barry‘s part.

During a joint interview with British Vogue, Jacob reflected on what drew him to the role and revealed the actor that director Emerald Fennell was tempted to cast alongside him.

The actor in question was Timothee Chalamet, who is currently starring in Wonka.

Jacob explained that Emerald drew him to the movie and was a big part of what got him to accept his role.

“Then she said she wanted Timothee Chalamet for it,” Jacob recalled, adding, “And I said, ‘Have you thought about Barry Keoghan?’”

