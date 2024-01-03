Keke Palmer Gives an Update on How She's Doing Amid Darius Jackson Court Battle

Keke Palmer is sharing how she’s feeling amid her complex court battle with her ex, Darius Jackson.

If you didn’t know, the 30-year-old actress filed for a restraining order against the 30-year-old athlete in November 2023, accusing him of “physical and emotional abuse.”

She also asked the court for sole custody of their son, Leodis.

The following month, Darius filed a counterclaim and accused Keke of “abusive conduct.”

On Wednesday (January 3), Keke took to Instagram to open up about how 2024 has been for her so far.

The Nope star appears to be enjoying a gorgeous getaway. She posted a sweet video of herself swimming with a stingray and speaking to it, lovingly.

She reflected in her caption, “I have never been so happy in my life!! Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer.”

“Look at my smile!” Keke emphasized. “I don’t even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I’m on clouuuuuud nine!”

In another recent Instagram post, she expressed that her life was “unraveling at the seams.”