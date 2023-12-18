Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Files Countersuit, Accuses Her of 'Abusive Conduct'

Darius Jackson is responding to Keke Palmer‘s accusations of abuse against him.

In early November, Keke filed for a restraining order against Darius, alleging physical and emotional abuse against her ex-boyfriend and additionally asking the court for sole custody of their son Leodis.

Keke provided photographic evidence and detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse she faced while with Darius.

In response to Keke‘s lawsuit, Darius filed a counterclaim on Friday (December 15), the Los Angeles Times reports.

Darius argued that Keke “repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct” and “acted as the primary aggressor” in their relationship, which lasted two years.

Per the outlet, Darius‘ filing cites several incidents during which he claims his former partner “was verbally and physically abusive” and “frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.”

He alleges that Keke “punched me in the face” in August 2021, “punched the windshield of my car while I was driving” in January 2022 and “physically attacked me by choking and hitting me” in February 2022.

Darius has asked the court to deny Keke‘s request for a restraining order, as he’s also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their son.

