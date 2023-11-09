Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer has officially split from Darius Jackson and she says their relationship ended in October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted.”

The 30-year-old actress has filed for a restraining order against her ex and she’s also asking the court for sole custody of their eight-month-old son Leodis.

The court papers include some very upsetting allegations of the alleged abuse Keke faced during her relationship with Darius. The filing comes four months after he publicly shamed the outfit that she wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

Us Weekly reports that Keke is accusing Darius of abusing her multiple times throughout their relationship over the past two years.

Keke says that Darius‘ “many instances of physical violence” include “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

There’s also an allegation of something that happened on November 5, which Keke says was caught on a security camera.

Keke claims that Darius “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent.” She says that he “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

Us Weekly says that Keke wants sole custody of their son.

Just a couple months ago, Keke addressed her relationship status and said that “life is good.”