Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Keke Palmer is providing the courts with evidence of the abuse she said she suffered at the hands of ex Darius Jackson.

The 30-year-old actress filed for a restraining order against Darius earlier this week. She is also seeking sole custody of their shared son, Leodis.

Newly revealed photos that were included in court documents were attached to descriptions of two incidents of abuse Darius allegedly inflicted.

Read more about the incident Keke Palmer described…

Page Six obtained the photos, which appear to be from Keke‘s security cameras. In the photos, it appears that the actress was pushed over the couch.

The incident allegedly occurred after she said the couple’s son should not go to a football game with Darius.

“At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house,” the documents report, adding that he almost “hit” her while driving away.

Keke detailed another incident that she said occurred in February 2022 after she showed him a photograph of herself in a bikini.

“In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs,” the documents read, continuing, “When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.”

Additional photos appear to show what she described.

Darius has not directly responded to Keke‘s allegations yet. However, he took to social media with a public message for his son in the aftermath.

Keke and Darius welcomed Leodis in February. Questions and concerns arose in their relationship after the actress was publicly shamed by her partner for an outfit she wore to a concert.