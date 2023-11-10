Darius Jackson Issues First Comment Following Keke Palmer Abuse Allegations, & It's a Message to His Son

Darius Jackson spoke out for the first time after his ex Keke Palmer accused him of abuse, but he didn’t directly address her allegations.

The 30-year-old actress filed a restraining order against her former partner, alleging that their relationship ended in October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted.” She is seeking full custody of their son Leodis, who they welcomed in February.

On Thursday (November 9), the same day the news broke, Darius took to social media to share a message to his son.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Darius shared a photo of himself holding baby Leodis. “I love you, son,” he wrote, adding “See you soon.”

Keke has accused Darius of “many instances of physical violence,” including “hitting [me] in front of our son.” She also accused him of “spewing profanities about me to our son.”

Other allegations include “threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

There were concerns about Keke and Darius‘ relationship earlier this year after he publicly shamed her for an outfit she wore to attend an Usher performance in Las Vegas. Months after the situation, Keke responded to questions about her relationship with Darius.

